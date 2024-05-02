India chief selector says no concern about Virat Kohli’s strike rate

“I don’t think we’ve been discussing it,” Agarkar said. “Look, he has been in great form fortunately in the IPL, so there are no concerns there at all with regards to how it’s going [for Kohli] in the IPL.”
Kohli is currently the second highest run-scorer this season, with 500 runs in 10 innings at a strike rate of 147.49. But, among 16 players who have scored at least 100 runs against spin in IPL 2024, Kohli ‘s strike rate of 135.66 is the fifth lowest.
Agarkar, however, said that Kohli’s experience was valuable and that they had made selections to give the middle order more power. “I mean we’ve obviously got some reinforcements. That’s the whole thing, but you want some experience in your team,” he said. “I mean these guys [Rohit, Kohli] have been around because they’ve been good enough to be around. That’s the reason they played. They have played multiple World Cups.
“I am not quite sure if you’ve been in that situation yourself to sit and speak about the game from a box. I don’t really think it’s the same thing [as playing out there]. So for me, it’s just about doing my job. People can talk about their own ideas and assumptions of the game, but those who have done it day in [and] day out know what’s happening, and it’s kind of a muscle memory for me now.”
