While the TMC has repeated Bollywood superstar Shatrughan Sinha, aka ‘Bihari Babu’, as its candidate for Asansol.

West Bengal Lok Sabha Election 2024: Shatrughan Sinha Vs Surendrajeet Singh Ahluwalia In Asansol; Check Educational Qualifications And Net Worth

Asansol: Some of the issues that the city of Asansol faces today are reopening factories closed for years, addressing drinking water scarcity in rural pockets and reining in the illegal mining menace in abandoned collieries. These are the primary issues for the people of Asansol Lok Sabha constituency in West Bengal and due to these issues, the political contest in Asansol is only going to get intense.

The region cradles the mining and industrial belt of the state, with Raniganj, Pandaveswar and Jamuria assembly segments housing coal mines and Kulti serving as the home to some of the bigger factories. Asansol, which borders Jharkhand, has a significant percentage of the Hindi-speaking population, mostly migrant workers from Bihar and UP employed in the mines and factories.

While the TMC has repeated Bollywood superstar Shatrughan Sinha, aka ‘Bihari Babu’, as its candidate for this seat, the BJP settled for its veteran leader, Surendrajeet Singh Ahluwalia, who was born and raised in the city.

Educational Qualifications Of Surendrajeet Singh Ahluwalia

Surendrajeet Singh Ahluwalia has a Bachelor of Science from the University of Burdwan and a Bachelor of Laws from Calcutta University (1981).

Net Worth of Surendrajeet Singh Ahluwalia

Assets: Rs 2,65,21,750 ~2 Crore+ Liabilities: Rs 7,44,076 ~7 Lacs+

Educational Qualifications Of Shatrughan Sinha

Shatrughan Sinha passed the 12th grade at Pass Patna School in Patna in 1962. He completed his B.Sc. degree from Patna Science College, Patna. Later, he also obtained a Diploma in Acting from the Film & Television Institute of India, Pune, Maharashtra, in 1967.

Net Worth of Shatrughan Sinha

Net Worth: Rs 165.06 Cr

Assets:Rs 193.55 Cr

Liabilities:Rs 28.49 Cr







