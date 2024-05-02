Lifestyle expands its retail footprint with second store at Vega Circle Mall, Siliguri

Lifestyle, one of India’s leading fashion destination for latest trends, is excited to announce the launch of its new store at Vega Circle Mall, Sevoke Road, Siliguri. Spanning across 22,797 sq. ft., this store marks Lifestyle’s second venture in Siliguri, an evolving and promising market for fashion retail.

The new Lifestyle store offers customers a seamless shopping experience with an extensive collection of over 100 national and international brands. With thoughtfully curated fashion lines, an assortment of new brands, larger-than-life digital screens showcasing latest fashion trends, and best-in-class store fixtures makes the new Lifestyle store a leading fashion destination in the city. In-store, customers will have access to a diverse range of leading fashion brands, such as Ginger, AND, Only, Melange, Code, American Eagle, GAP, Levis,Forca, Kappa, US Polo, Rare Rabit, Louis Philippe, Puma, and many others.

Speaking about the new store, Mr. Devarajan Iyer, Executive Director & Chief Executive Officer, Lifestyle said, “The launch of our second store in Siliguri marks an exciting chapter for Lifestyle& signifies our commitment to provide exceptional shopping experiences to the vibrant community here. We are delighted to introduce Lifestyle’s wide range of products, ensuring that we cater to the varied tastes and preferences of our customers.”

Incorporating technology that is both interactive and engaging, the store provides consumers with facilities such as self-checkout kiosks – a facility that allows customers to bill their merchandise and complete the payment transaction in a few simple steps on their own and the added advantage of “Click & Collect” – an omnichannel facility that allows customers to order online and collect merchandise from a Lifestyle store of their choice.

Lifestyle is now also available online via lifestylestores.com, providing customers the convenience of shopping from their homes.