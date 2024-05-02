Airbnb introduces Icons— Bollywood Star Jahnvi Kapoor opens the door to her legendary, never-before-seen family home in Chennai

Today, Airbnb is introducing Icons, a new category of extraordinary experiences hosted by the world’s greatest names in music, film, television, art, sports, and more. Icons take you inside worlds that only existed in your imagination—until now. Sleep in the Ferrari Museum. Stay in Prince’s Purple Rain house. Spend a day at Bollywood Icon Janhvi Kapoor’s coastal abode. Today, we’re unveiling the first 11 Icons on Airbnb, with new experiences dropping around the world throughout the year.

“Icons bring to life experiences that are magical and truly beyond imagination,” said Amanpreet Bajaj, General Manager, Airbnb India, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan. “As part of the Icons launch, we are thrilled to partner with Janhvi Kapoor for this special campaign, which will offer an unprecedented glimpse into Janhvi’s coastal beach home,” he added.

As part of the launch, Bollywood superstar Janhvi Kapoor is opening the doors to her family’s estate in Chennai for an experience unlike any other. Known for her charming performances on screen, Janhvi will welcome two sets of two guests each at her coastal abode as a part of this special promotional campaign.

About the home: Janhvi Kapoor’s Beachside Paradise

Nestled on four acres of serene beachfront, Janhvi Kapoor’s coastal home is a sanctuary of tranquility and warmth. The home has been the stage for many childhood summers spent with her dear family and will now be available to select Airbnb guests for the first time ever. Guests will have the privilege of immersing themselves in the rich tapestry of the Kapoor family legacy and be able to unwind like their favorite Bollywood star during their stay.

Janhvi will personally greet the guests and escort them on an exclusive tour of her home. From the hand-crafted marble lotus sculpture gracing the entrance of the home and ushering in positive energy and good luck, to the expansive interior spaces styled in bamboo, rattan, and marble, the entire home is designed for ultimate relaxation. Within the heart of the home lies the minimalist living room, the dining area rich with cherished family memories, Janhvi’s dressing room where she develops her natural skincare treatments and the airy master bedroom. Towards the back of the house lies a vast garden dotted with palm trees and fountains, with an expansive swimming pool and shaded gazebo offering an idyllic spot to relax and enjoy an alfresco sunset.

“My most cherished memories are of summers spent with my family at our Chennai home. This place has always felt like a sanctuary, and I want to share this special feeling with my fans, which is why, for the first time ever, I’m opening the doors to our home on Airbnb. I’m excited to share our family’s rituals with Airbnb guests who will get a chance to unwind like the Kapoors – chilling by the pool, enjoying some of our favorite meals, practicing yoga, trying my mother’s natural skin care recipes, and most importantly, making special memories. I am thrilled to be a part of Airbnb’s Icons category and look forward to welcoming Airbnb guests’ home,” shared Janhvi Kapoor.

About the stay: Live like Bollywood star Janhvi Kapoor

Through this experience, fans will not only get a chance to meet Janhvi but also spend a day in her life, doing the things she enjoys the most. Elements of the stay include:

Embarking on a private tour of the house with Janhvi as she shares her cherished memories from the times spent here.

Indulging in relaxation as Janhvi unveils her all-natural skincare routine and spills her top Bollywood beauty secrets.

Savoring the flavor of South Indian cuisine with Janhvi’s favorite dishes, including Ghee Podi Rice, Andhra Biryani, Pesarattu Dosa and Palkova.

Awakening the senses with a morning yoga session amidst breathtaking vistas, followed by a delectable breakfast.

Treasuring personalized keepsakes from Janhvi as mementos of this once-in-a-lifetime experience.

How to book:

Requests to book open at 6.30 pm IST on May 12, but the countdown begins on May 9. So, stay tuned![1]Two groups of two guests each will have a once in a lifetime opportunity to book these stays at ₹0.

Guests will be responsible for their own travel to and from Chennai, India.

The other global Icons who will open their homes include Grammy-winning artist Doja Cat, TikTok sensation Khaby Lame and reggaeton superstar Feid.

Icons such as Janhvi Kapoor’s stay are featured in their own category, making them easy to find on the Airbnb homepage. A countdown shows the time until each Icon goes live, and guests can request to book it in the app. The lucky guests who are selected will receive a digital golden ticket to this experience.

Disclaimer: This is purely a marketing/ promotional campaign, and the home is not listed to engage in the business of lodging/boarding/vacation rentals.