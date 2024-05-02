Home

Raj Bhavan Employee Files Sexual Harassment Complaint Against Bengal Governor CV Bose

A Raj Bhavan employee has filed a complaint of sexual misconduct against West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose.

Kolkata: In a shocking incident, a temporary female employee of the Raj Bhavan has levelled allegations of harassment against West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose. She has also filed a complaint with the head of the executive of the Hare Street Police Station regarding the same. Notably, the allegations against the West Bengal governor come right ahead of PM Modi’s two-day visit to West Bengal, where he is expected to address rallies for Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose cast his vote in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections on Friday morning. After casting his vote, the West Bengal Governor urged the people to vote and said that no one should lose their vote.

“Voting symbolizes the power of the common man, and every citizen must strengthen democracy and the nation. I would say that no one should lose their vote. Everyone should make it a duty to cast their vote. We all should be participants in the development of the nation,” CV Ananda Bose said while speaking to reporters.

Encouraging the youth of the country, the West Bengal governor said that they should realize that the power to shape the future lies with them.

