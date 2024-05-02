NationalPolitics

CAA Applications Have Started Coming, Process Will Commence This Month: Amit Shah

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email 13 mins ago
0 22 1 minute read

  • Home
  • News
  • CAA Applications Have Started Coming, Process Will Commence This Month: Amit Shah

The Modi government, in March, had notified the rules under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, and said they will allow minorities persecuted on religious grounds in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan to acquire Indian citizenship.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677
BJP Files EC Complaint Against Congress For Sharing Amit Shah's 'Tampered Speech'
Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah addresses a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, in Rajkot district, Gujarat, Saturday, April 27, 2024. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that the first citizenship will be issued under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act before the last phase of the election. In an interview to News18, the home minister informed that the applications have started to come in and the scrutiny is happening according to the rules.

“I think before the elections, before the last phase, the process of giving citizenship will start,” Amit Shah told News18.

The Modi government, in March, had notified the rules under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, and said they will allow minorities persecuted on religious grounds in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan to acquire Indian citizenship.

Home Minister Amit Shah said that with the rules being notified, the Narendra Modi-led government has “realised the promise of the makers of our constitution to the Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians living in those countries”.

The CAA was passed in December 2019 and subsequently got the president’s assent but there were protests in several parts of the country against it.

NDA Will Cross 400 Seats in Lok Sabha Elections

During the interview Shah also expressed confidence in achieving NDA’s goal of crossing 400 seats in
the Lok Sabha elections.

“You will see on counting day (June 4, 2024), before 12.30 pm, NDA will cross 400, Modi ji will again become Prime Minister…My party’s team and I have done a detailed analysis. We are moving towards the third phase with well over 100 seats from the first two. I don’t see any problem in crossing the target of 400,” the home minister told News 18.




Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email 13 mins ago
0 22 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

HDFC Life Announces the ‘No Jhanjhat Life Insurance Fatafat’ Campaign

6 hours ago

Sky Park Yercaud Sets the Stage for Incredible Experiences of Adventure and Leisure

7 hours ago

Tourism Malaysia Excited to Announce New AirAsia Direct Flight Connecting Ahmedabad to Kuala Lumpur

7 hours ago

LPU’s Pro-Chancellor, Mrs. Rashmi Mittal, Conferred with Honorary Colonel Rank

7 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow