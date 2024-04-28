Home

A man was killed and three others were injured in a gunfight between village volunteers of two communities in Kangpokpi district on Sunday.

Manipur Red Again: 1 Killed, Several Injured In Gunfight Between Village Volunteers In Koutruk Village

Imphal: A fresh violence was reported from Manipur on Sunday, where a gunfight broke out between village volunteers of the Metei and Kuki communities, police said. At least one person was killed and three others sustained injuries in the gunbattle between village volunteers of two warring communities. Exchange of fire began when several armed men started indiscriminate firing Koutruk village from the outer boundaries of Imphal Valley from the adjoining hills in the Kangpokpi district, news agency PTI quoted a senior officer as saying.

The officer further stated that some bullets pierced walls of the villagers’ houses. However, senior citizens, women and children were safely evacuated to nearby areas.

During the gunfight, locally-made mortar shells were also used.

The attack prompted a retaliation from the village volunteers in Koutruk, which led to the fierce gunfight.

“Security forces are being rushed to the area to bring the situation under control,” the officer said.

It’s worth noting that Koutruk, identified as one of the most vulnerable places for gun battles, has witnessed clashes between village volunteers of the two sides since last year’s ethnic war that broke out on May 3rd.

The conflict between the communities has claimed over 200 lives, and left thousands homeless.

Notably, the incident comes just a day after two Central Reserve Police Force soldiers were killed in a militant attack in the Bishnupur district.

Several unidentified attackers hurled grenades at the CRPF post on Saturday midnight, followed it up with firing of bullets, as per officials familiar with the matter.

The officers described it as a “pre-meditated attack.”







