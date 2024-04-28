West Bengal: Leader Saraswati Sarkar Injured In Attack By TMC Goons, Claims BJP

Kolkata: West Bengal BJP leader Saraswati Sarkar was attacked by TMC goons in Kolkata on Saturday evening and sustained severe head injuries, claimed the BJP. In a video shared by West Bengal’s co-incharge Amit Malviya, Sarkar can be seen sitting on a chair, covering her head with her hand, with blood all over her face.

Malviya wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that no woman is safe in West Bengal.

“Last night, TMC goons targeted Saraswati Sarkar, BJP’s Kasba Mondal President (in South Kolkata). Mamata Banerjee is a colossal disaster as Home Minister of Bengal. Imagine if Kolkata is not safe, how bad would #Sandeshkhali be. People of Bengal will respond to these atrocities,” he wrote.

No woman is safe in West Bengal. Advertise here To book Call 6291968677 Last night, TMC goons targeted Saraswati Sarkar, BJP’s Kasba Mondal President (in South Kolkata). Mamata Banerjee is a colossal disaster as Home Minister of Bengal. Imagine if Kolkata is not safe, how bad would #Sandeshkhali be. People of Bengal… pic.twitter.com/rivtKgljpd — Amit Malviya (मोदी का परिवार) (@amitmalviya) April 28, 2024

(Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.)







Source link