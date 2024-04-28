NationalPolitics

West Bengal: Leader Saraswati Sarkar Injured In Attack By TMC Goons, Claims BJP

Kolkata: West Bengal BJP leader Saraswati Sarkar was attacked by TMC goons in Kolkata on Saturday evening and sustained severe head injuries, claimed the BJP. In a video shared by West Bengal’s co-incharge Amit Malviya, Sarkar can be seen sitting on a chair, covering her head with her hand, with blood all over her face.

Malviya wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that no woman is safe in West Bengal.

“Last night, TMC goons targeted Saraswati Sarkar, BJP’s Kasba Mondal President (in South Kolkata). Mamata Banerjee is a colossal disaster as Home Minister of Bengal. Imagine if Kolkata is not safe, how bad would #Sandeshkhali be. People of Bengal will respond to these atrocities,” he wrote.

(Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.)




