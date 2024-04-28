NationalPolitics

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi

  Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi's Football Analogy Dig Says, 'NDA Leading 2-0' After Two Phases Of Polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a football analogy jab at the INDIA bloc, suggesting that they have scored two “self-goals” in the form of “anti-nationalism” and “politics of hatred.”

pm modi
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi's Football Analogy Dig Says, 'NDA Leading 2-0' After Two Phases Of Polls

New Delhi: Continuing his attack on the Opposition INDIA bloc, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that it was BJP-NDA leading 2-0 after the first two phases of the general elections. While addressing a public rally in Kolhapur on Saturday, he unleashed football jibe at the INDIA bloc, stating, “Kolhapur is called the football hub of Maharashtra. Football is very popular among the local youth here. If I speak to you in football terminology, yesterday after the completion of the second phase, BJP-NDA is leading 2-0.”




