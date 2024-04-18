Schools, Offices To Remain Shut in These States on April 19 – Full List Here

Lok Sabha Elections Public Holidays: April 19 has been declared as a public holiday in Uttarakhand, Nagaland and Tamil Nadu for first phase of Lok Sabha elections.

Lok Sabha Election 2024: As per the announcement from the Election Commission, the first phase of Lok Sabha Elections will be held on Friday. In the first phase, the polling will be held in 102 parliamentary constituencies across 21 states. According to the Elections Commission’s schedule, the Lok Sabha polls will be held in seven phases and the results will be announced on June 4.

As per the announcement from the EC, the polling will be held in seven phases with the first phase on April 19, the second on April 26, the third on May 7, the fourth on May 13, the fifth on May 20, the sixth on May 25 and the seventh phase on June 1.

List of States Voting in Phase 1

States and UTs that are ging to polls on Friday include Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand West Bengal, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Jammu and Kashmir, Lakshadweep and Puducherry will be voting on April 19.

1) Arunachal Pradesh: 2 out of 2 Lok Sabha constituencies

2) Assam: 5 out of 14 LS constituencies

3) Bihar: 4 out of 40 seats

4) Chhattisgarh: 1 out of 11 constituencies

5) Madhya Pradesh: 6 out of 29 seats

6) Maharashtra: 5 out of 48 seats

7) Manipur: 2 out of 2 constituencies

8) Meghalaya: 2 out of 2 constituencies

9) Mizoram: 1 out of 1 constituency

10) Nagaland: 1 out of 1 constituency

11) Rajasthan: 12 out of 25 seats

12) Sikkim: 1 out of 1 seat

13) Tamil Nadu: 39 out of 39 Lok Sabha constituencies

14) Tripura: One out of two seats

15) Uttar Pradesh: Eight out of 80 seats

16) Uttarakhand: Five out of five constituencies

17) West Bengal: Three out of 42 seats

18) Andaman and Nicobar Islands: One out of one seat

19) Jammu and Kashmir: One out of five seats

20) Lakshadweep: One out of one seat

21) Puducherry: One out of one constituency

Public Holiday Declared in These States on April 19

Uttarakhand: April 19 has been declared as a public holiday in Uttarakhand for first phase of Lok Sabha elections. On this day, schools and offices will remain shut whole day as an order has been issued by the Uttarakhand government’s General Administration Department on Tuesday.

Nagaland: April 19 has also been declared as a public holiday by the Home Department of Nagaland government and the employees in the state, including those from government, private, and business sectors, will be granted paid time off on Friday, April 19, 2024. This decision from the state will facilitate everyone’s participation in exercising their right to vote during the upcoming General Election to the Lok Sabha.

Tamil Nadu: April 19 has also been declared as a public holiday by the Home Department of Tamil Nadu government. Schools and government offices will remain shut on this day so that all can take part in the election process.







