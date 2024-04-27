Match Preview – CSK vs SRH 46th Match, IPL

Match details
Chennai Super Kings (Fifth – P8, W4, L4) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (Third – P8, W5, L3)
Chennai, 7.30pm (2pm GMT)
Big picture
If CSK want to regain their form at home, historically there is no team better than SRH for them to come up against. They have beaten SRH 14 times out of their 20 encounters, and have a 100% win record against them at Chepauk.
But history books have been thrown in the bin this season, especially as far as SRH are concerned. Records have tumbled this season as far as run-scoring is concerned, and SRH have been at the forefront of it. So facing them after seeing their total of 210 being chased down in the last game could be a daunting proposition.
RCB showed one way to counter SRH’s deadly opening duo. They bowled spin first up and managed to stifle Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma to get them both out in the powerplay. So will CSK look at introducing Moeen Ali into the attack early? Or will they hope that Deepak Chahar can dismiss Abhishek for the third time in as many innings?
However they plan it, CSK will know that they need to come out on top in the powerplay with the ball.
Form guide
Chennai Super Kings LLWWL (last five matches, most recent first)
Sunrisers Hyderabad LWWWW
Previous meeting
The two teams met in Hyderabad on April 5, when it still wasn’t clear that this IPL would become a six-hitting frenzy. Dube hit 45 off 24, but SRH restricted CSK to 165 for 5. Abhishek set up the chase with a 12-ball 37 before Aiden Markram anchored SRH to victory with a 36-ball 50.
Team news and Impact Player strategy
Chennai Super Kings
CSK are unlikely to move away from the team that lined up in their last match, with Shardul Thakur and Ajinkya Rahane as the respective Impact Players depending on if they are batting or bowling first.
Probable XII: 1 Ruturaj Gaikwad (capt), 2 Ajinkya Rahane, 3 Daryl Mitchell, 4 Ravindra Jadeja, 5 Shivam Dube, 6 Moeen Ali, 7 MS Dhoni (wk), 8 Deepak Chahar, 9 Tushar Deshpande, 10 Mustafizur Rahman, 11 Matheesha Pathirana, 12 Shardul Thakur
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Despite a hiccup, SRH don’t have a reason to tinker with their team. Jaydev Unadkat came into the side in the last game and after finishing with a three-for, will likely retain his place.
1 Travis Head, 2 Abhishek Sharma, 3 Aiden Markram, 4 Heinrich Klaasen (wk), 5 Abdul Samad, 6 Nitish Kumar Reddy, 7 Shahbaz Ahmed, 8 Pat Cummins (capt), 9 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 10 Jaydev Unadkat, 11 Mayank Markande, 11 T Natarajan
Pitch and conditions
Chepauk has seen 200 crossed three times in four matches this season – two of those instances in the last game there. Other than that, it’s not been the most free-flowing deck and could be a challenge for SRH’s approach. However, if the pitch is anything like the last game, the batters will be licking their lips.
