BJP Releases Fourth List of Candidates, Fields Seemarani Nayak From Hindol

Bhubaneswar: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday released the fourth list of candidates for the Odisha Assembly Elections 2024. The party has fielded Seemarani Nayak from Hindol (SC). To recall,

Simarani Nayak, a BJD MLA, had joined the BJP after being denied a nomination from her Hindon constituency. State BJP president Manmohan Samal welcomed her to the party. The BJD on Monday named Dhenkanal MP Mahesh Sahoo as its candidate for the Hindol assembly seat.

“I worked for the BJD for around 10 years, but my efforts were weighed against money. I have no money, no mines, and no industry. Therefore, I was not given a ticket by the BJD,” alleged Nayak, a two-term MLA.

She joined a long list of BJD leaders who have quit the party ahead of the twin elections, to the assembly and the Lok Sabha. They are Jaydev MLA Arabinda Dhali, Telkoi’s MLA Premanda Nayak, Athamallick legislator Ramesh Chandra Sai and Soro MLA Parsuram Dhada.




