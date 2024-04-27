Home

News

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Polls: YSRCP Manifesto Promises Pension Hike, Making Vizag Executive Capital

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSRCP supremo Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy released the party manifesto and promised to Visakhapatnam (Vizag) as the ‘executive’ capital of the state.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo)

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Election 2024: The ruling YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh Saturday unveiled its poll manifesto for the upcoming Assembly polls, promising a gradual hike in welfare pensions and making Visakhapatnam the ‘executive’ capital of the state.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSRCP supremo Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy released the party manifesto and promised to gradually increase the monthly welfare pensions from Rs 3,000 to Rs 3,500. Reddy also vowed to make Visakhapatnam (Vizag) as the ‘executive capital’ of Andhra Pradesh and govern the state from there if voted back to power in the coming Assembly elections.

The welfare pensions, which are currently at Rs 3,000 per month, will be raised to Rs 3,250 from January 2028 and subsequently to Rs 3,500 from January 2029, the chief minister stated.

“Immediately after YSRCP forms the government in 2024, Visakhapatnam will be made the executive capital as the seat of the government. It will be developed as the growth engine for the state,” Reddy told reporters at a press conference in Amaravati.

The incumbent chief minister also vowed to develop Amaravati as the legislative capital and Kurnool as the judicial capital of the state.

Continuing almost all the schemes introduced in the past five years, Reddy has also raised the financial outlay for some schemes such as Amma Vodi, which has been hiked from Rs 15,000 per annum to Rs 17,000.

Amma Vodi is a financial aid scheme for mothers who send their children to school.

The YSRCP chief insisted that a political party’s manifesto assumed its real meaning only in his government, which treated it as a holy book like the Bible, Quran and Bhagavad Gita.

Assembly elections will be held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls in Andhra Pradesh on May 13. Votes will be counted on June 4 and results declared on the same date.

(With inputs from agencies)







