Home

News

Good News For Bengaluru! Police To Partial Open Single Lane at MG Road Amid Metro Work

In 2019, Kamaraj Road was closed due to the construction underground Pink Line metro station at MG Road, serving as an interchange with the Purple Line.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Image for representational purposes

Bengaluru: In a major relief to the people of Bengaluru, the city traffic police have decided to temporarily open a single lane to ease travel from MG Road to Cubbon Road by mid-May, according to a Times Now report. Meanwhile, the construction of the Pink Line metro has also advanced beneath Kamaraj. While speaking to reporters, DCP Traffic – West Anita B Haddannavar said that the urgency, acknowledging public demand for improved accessibility, especially towards Commercial Street.

In 2019, Kamaraj Road was closed due to the construction underground Pink Line metro station at MG Road, serving as an interchange with the Purple Line. The conversation aims to alleviate the notorious congestion along MG Road, particularly during peak hours.

Here are some of the key details:

The closure forced commuters to take detours via Anil Kumble Circle or Trinity Circle, worsening MG Road’s congestion.

BL Yashavanth Chavan from BMRCL assured ongoing construction efforts, expecting a partial opening by mid-May after inspections by the traffic police.

Another senior official noted that an 8-meter width of the road and a 2.5-meter footpath are being restored, while the remaining 12 meters will stay closed for equipment deployment for the underground station, as reported by the New Indian Express.







