‘Congress Will Give Your Children’s Property To Muslims, Finish India’s Nuclear Weapons’: Anurag Thakur

Anurag Thakur is the younger son of the former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal.

Anurag Thakur: Union Sports Minister and BJP’s candidate from the Hamirpur Lok Sabha Seat, Himachal Pradesh Anurag Thakur on Saturday launched a barrage of charges against Congress and Rahul Gandhi.

Addressing an election rally in Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh Anurag Thakur said, “In the Congress manifesto, along with the hand of the Congress, hands of foreign forces are also visible who want to give your children’s property to Muslims, finish the nations nuclear weapons, divide the nation on casteism and regionalism. The ‘Tukde-tukde’ gang has surrounded Congress completely and has hijacked their ideology.

“You have to decide whether you want to go with Congress’ ‘Tukde-tukde’ gang or Narendra Modi who believes in ‘Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat’. You have to decide whether the children’s property should remain with them or should it go to Muslims. We gave all rights to Muslims, equally but we did not give it based on religion, we gave it because it was their right

“When Rajiv Gandhi became the PM, there was a law that 55% of the property would go to the government, but he abolished this law and saved his property. Now, Rahul Gandhi did not get married so he wants to take away your children’s property. The Gandhi family does whatever suits them.”

While campaigning for the Delhi Assembly Elections in 2020, he was caught on camera inciting communal tension as he, while addressing an election rally, repeatedly chanted “Desh ke gaddaron ko” and had people responding with “goli maaro saalon ko” (shoot the ba****** traitors of the country)” following which the then Election Commission of India (ECI) ordered that Thakur be removed from the BJP’s list of star campaigners and imposed a 72-hour campaigning ban on him.

Anurag Thakur is the BJP candidate from the Hamirpur Lok Sabha seat in Himachal Pradesh.

Notably, he is the younger son of the former Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Prem Kumar Dhumal.







