Wait for Few More Days, Says Kharge As Suspense Over Congress Candidates for Amethi, Rae Bareli Continues

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday said that the names of party candidates for the prestigious Amethi and Rae Bareli seats in Uttar Pradesh will be announced in a “few days”.

Addressing a press conference in Guwahati, the Congress president claimed that though the BJP says the corrupt must be put in jails, when leaders facing corruption charges join the saffron party, they are “put on the lap” and sent to Rajya Sabha or assembly.

He also took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that the latter’s “words have lost credibility”, while also accusing him of trying to polarise the country.

“You have to wait for a few more days… when the names of candidates come from people to me and I sign the notification, it will be announced,” he said when asked about candidates for Amethi and Rae Bareli Lok Sabha constituencies.

“Those questioning Congress leaders for changing constituencies must also tell me how many times have (Atal Bihari) Vajpayee and (Lal Krishna) Advani changed their seats,” Kharge said, when asked about the BJP criticising Rahul Gandhi for fighting the elections from Kerala’s Wayanad instead of Amethi.

“There was a demand from the people of Wayanad and he went there. Leaders have to go as demanded by the people,” he said on Gandhi contesting from Kerala.

Hitting out at the Prime Minister, Kharge alleged, “Modi is trying to intimidate everyone, with either CBI or ED or something else.”

Comparing PM Modi with his predecessor Manmohan Singh, he said, “In his 10 years as the Prime Minister, did you ever hear Manmohan Singh talking about snatching someone’s mangalsutra? Did he badmouth anyone?”

“Singh would make one statement and it would be printed worldwide. If Modi speaks and his words have no credibility, what can we do about it?” he said.

Asked about PM Modi’s allegation that Congress’ manifesto is about appeasement of Muslims, Kharge asserted that it is a document with assurances for everyone, from youths to farmers, workers, women and backward classes.

Lashing out at the PM, he said, “You should think before you speak. Our Nyays and guarantees are for everyone… when you are repeatedly saying it’s for Muslims, you are polarising, dividing the people and one day you will repent.”







