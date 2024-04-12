MI vs RCB – IPL 2024 – Ishan Kishan says T20 World Cup spot ‘not in my hands’ after recent controversy

“It’s (IPL) a very big tournament and you do not want to overstep. I am just taking one game at a time and however I can help the team, (my motto is) let’s do it.”
“I was practising only [during the break]. When you take a break, people gossip about it a lot, they say a lot of things on social media,” Kishan said after the match. “But I feel it’s important to understand not everything is in players’ hands. We can only make the best use of the break. This is what adopting a good mindset is.”
However, Kishan did not want to see his performance as a tool to prove a point to his detractors.
“There is nothing like that (that) I want to prove to someone. I just have to go there and enjoy. I have learned that you do not have to add pressure on yourself about these things which are not in your hand. You have to figure out what are (your) controllables and what are (your) uncontrollables.
“If I were the old Ishan Kishan, I might not have left the good deliveries in the first two overs. I would have been in pressure. But with time I have learned that even 20 overs are a lot and you can take your time. You can have the belief and move forward. So all these things helped me in that gap also. Now we lost some games here, but I feel most of the players, not just me, were keen to work with everyone. It was never about us individually performing well for the team and not knowing what other players were going through. So I also know if someone is not doing well, how they feel.
“So these things also changed in me that even when I am not performing, if I know someone isn’t feel good, let’s talk to them, let’s know what their mindset is. So these things have happened after that break.”
