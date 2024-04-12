Delhi Excise Policy Case: The CBI has demanded a five-custody of K Kavitha, says she threatened Sarath Reddy.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Delhi Liquor Policy Case: ‘K Kavitha Threatened Sarath Reddy To Harm His Business’, CBI To Court

New Delhi: In the latest development in the Delhi liquor policy case, the Central Bureau Of Investigation, told the court on Friday that the BRS leader K Kavitha had threatened Sharath Reddy, co-accused in the case. The politician threatened him that she would harm his business if he did not pay money for the Aam Aadmi Party’s alleged kickbacks. The central agency was made the allegation against Kavitha while requesting a five-day custody of the politician. CBI, in the court, stated that it is requesting for the custody of the politician on the basis of statement that indicate K Kavitha’s involvement in the scam as a ‘key conspirator’.

The CBI claimed that the politician gave the money Vijay Nair, who was the close aide of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. It added that a businessman of the “South Group” met the Delhi CM, who assured support to him then he met Kavitha.







