IPL 2024 – KKR’s Harshit Rana suspended for one game after breaching code of conduct

Harshit Rana, the Kolkata Knight Riders fast bowler, has been fined 100% of his match fee and suspended for a game, for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during his team’s match against Delhi Capitals. Rana will now miss KKR’s game against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium, on May 3.

Though the IPL release did not specify the reason for Rana’s fine, he could’ve been pulled up due to the animated celebrations from him towards DC batter Abishek Porel. Rana, who picked up 2 for 28 during KKR’s seven-wicket win, dismissed Porel in the seventh over of DC’s innings, giving the batter a bit of a send-off as he walked back. Rana was subsequently charged with a Level 1 breach under Article 2.5 of the tournament rules. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding.

This was Rana’s second offence of the season, having also been penalised last month during the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad. During that match, Rana gave SRH batter Mayank Agarwal a sharp stare after dismissing him, and was fined 60% of his match fee.

KKR are currently second in the table with 12 points, and an NRR of 1.096, the best of all teams in the competition.


