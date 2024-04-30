Home

News

Delhi: Dhaula Kuan to Mayapuri Road to Remain Shut from This Date | Check Alternative Routes Here

The commuters coming from Dhaula Kuan and going towards Mayapuri are advised to take Vande Matram Marg from Dhaula Kuan. They can also take Cariappa Marg.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Noida Traffic Advisory

New Delhi: Due to the repairing of the Naraina flyover, the carriageway from Dhaula Kuan to Mayapuri will remain closed for commuters, a statement said on Monday.

“From May 1, the carriageway from Dhaula Kuan to Mayapuri of Naraina Flyover will remain closed for commuters due to the repairing of the same. During this period, the opposite carriageway from Mayapuri to Dhaula Kuan will remain operational for traffic movement towards Dhaula Kuan,” the statement stated.

Those coming from Dhaula Kuan and going towards Mayapuri are advised to take alternate routes.

The commuters coming from Dhaula Kuan and going towards Mayapuri are advised to take Vande Matram Marg from Dhaula Kuan. They can also take Cariappa Marg.

People are advised to avoid roadside parking and plan their journey in advance, it added.







