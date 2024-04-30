SGT University Honors The Best of Under Graduate Students at Felicitation Ceremony

SGT University celebrated the outstanding achievements of its undergraduate students at a Felicitation Ceremony organized by the Scholars Council on March 16, 2024. This event recognized the hard work and innovative contributions of the universitys student researchers, who devoted the past year to exploring various cutting-edge concepts.

Unveiling Brilliance – SGT Universitys Undergraduate Students Shine Bright at Felicitation Ceremony 2024

The Scholars Council, a student-centric body focused on nurturing innovative ideas and leadership skills, saw an impressive 600 registrations for the academic year 2023-24, demonstrating the strong commitment of SGT Universitys young researchers.

Esteemed guests graced the ceremony, including Prof. Dr. S.C. Malik, Dean of Physical Sciences at Maharshi Dayanand University, Rohtak, as the Chief Guest, and Ms. Jaspreet Kaur, Director of Regulatory Affairs at APIs Centrient Pharmaceuticals, Gurugram, as the Guest of Honor. Dr. Malik delivered a motivating speech, and Ms. Kaur highlighted the critical need for more young researchers in India.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

The ceremony showcased the top eight research projects of the 2023-24 session across various faculties, including Allied Health Sciences, Pharmacy, Physiotherapy, Indian Medical System, Agricultural Sciences, Engineering and Technology, Applied and Basic Sciences, and Mass Communication and Media Technology. The winners were honored for their exceptional research contributions, and certificates of participation were awarded to all students who conducted research projects.

These research projects covered a diverse range of innovative topics. In the Medical sciences space, the winners were Rocky Rana, for his project on Synthesis and Characterization of Copper Nanoparticles for Anti-bacterial Purposes; Arshnoor Kaur Naval Bhallar for her project on Mantle Cell Lymphoma and Orphan Drugs; and Anjali Shubham Ashish for her project on Early Neural Changes in Asymptomatic Floor Cleaners.

In the non-medical sciences space, the winners were Shubhangi, Prerna, Aakriti, Joginder, and Nakul Kumar for their project on nutrient composition of soil of different regions of Gurugram; Raveen for his project on Deep learning based human activity detection model; and Ojasvi Sharma, Jay Yadav, and Anjali Semwal for their project on Crime Scene Reconstruction using AI.

These projects demonstrate SGT University’s commitment to pioneering research that addresses pressing health concerns and advances scientific understanding, underlining the university’s role as a leader in academic and practical innovations.

“We are incredibly proud of our students dedication and achievements,” said Dr. Atul Kumar Nasa, Vice-Chancellor of SGT University. “Along with the young scholars, I also congratulate all the teachers and coordinators who have provided immense support to the students in their research pursuits.“

The Scholars Council at SGT University continues to play a pivotal role in nurturing the talents and aspirations of its students, preparing them to become future leaders and changemakers in their respective fields.

About SGT University

One of the best universities in India, SGT University in Gurugram, provides courses in eighteen faculties, including a range of undergraduate, graduate, and doctorate programs. It has the admirable goal of giving everyone in society access to higher education, as well as the vision of closing the skill gap and producing top-tier business professionals.

The National Reference Simulation Centre for Nursing & Medical Sciences, which was established in collaboration with Jhpiego, Laerdal Medical India, is located at SGT University, a leader in research and innovation. Additionally, the university is home to a multispecialty SGT Hospital with NABH and NABL accreditation. The hospital gives medical students real-world experience while also serving the local communities.

The university makes sure that community service is its top priority, and it takes pride in connecting its researchers with local companies that want to work together on research projects. SGT University is renowned for its contributions to environmental science, engineering, data science, medicine, and dentistry. It has also received numerous awards for its services to higher education, such as the “Diamond Rating” from QS I-GAUGE and the “Diamond Band” in the “Mental Health & Wellbeing” category from R World Institutional Ranking. Because of the universitys strong industry connections, cutting-edge labs have been established in partnership with well-known international organizations like Apple, IBM, SAP, Oracle, SMC India, UNESCO Bioethics, Laerdal-Jhpiego, and many others. By continuously turning out highly qualified and employable professionals, SGT University has made a name for itself in the academic community.