NationalPolitics

Shillong Teer Result TODAY (12.04.2024)- First And Second Round Results OUT SOON- Check Winning Number

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email 7 mins ago
0 19 1 minute read

  • Home
  • News
  • Shillong Teer Result TODAY (12.04.2024)- First And Second Round Results OUT SOON- Check Winning Number

live

Shillong Teer Lottery Result TODAY (12.04.24): All updates to the first and second round results will be shared here. Thanks for staying with us.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

shillong teer, shillong teer result, shillong teer result today, shillong teer result january, how to check shillong teer result, shillong lottery numbers, shillong lottery first second round numbers, meghalayateer.com, shillong teer result live
Shillong Teer Lottery Result- First And Second Round Results- LIVE Updates

Shillong Teer Lottery TODAY (April 12, 2024): First and Second Round Results Updates: Shillong Teer Lottery is a traditional game that is deeply ingrained in the culture of Meghalaya, one of India’s most beautiful north-eastern states. The popularity of the Shillong Teer lottery game draws significant interest in it, making it widely popular across the country. For all the viewers, the results of the Shillong Teer lottery come at 4 PM and 5 PM daily, except Sundays. Also, all results related to the Shillong Teer lottery are declared here at India.com. Stay tuned to India.com for all the latest updates on the game. Most importantly, the game is legalised as per Meghalaya’s Amusement and Betting Tax Act.

Shillong Teer Result TODAY (12.04.2024): First And Second Round Results OUT SOON

Disclaimer: Attention all the viewers! Participation in lottery games can be addictive, and we suggest you play them with the utmost responsibility. Also, all the information shared here on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be interpreted as advice or encouragement towards lottery participation. Most importantly, India.com neither endorses nor promotes lotteries in any manner.

Stay tuned for the latest updates on Shillong Teer Result 2024




Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email 7 mins ago
0 19 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

Phase 3 Nomination Process Begins Today; Counting of Votes to Be Held on June 4

4 hours ago

Where Is Kanhaiya Kumar And From Which Seat Is He Planning to Fight Lok Sabha Elections 2024?

4 hours ago

CBI Creates Dedicated E-Mail ID To Take complaints On Crime Against Women, Land Grabbing

5 hours ago

Women Voters Demand Gynaecologists, Better Transportation Services

5 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow