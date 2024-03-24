Who Is Ajay Rai, Congress

Varanashi Lok Sabha Election 2024: Ajay Rai to contest against PM Modi for the third consecutive time.

Varanashi: The Congress party released its fourth list of 45 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls on Saturday, fielding its Uttar Pradesh unit chief Ajay Rai from Varanasi to take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Congress leader Ajai Rai, a reputed ‘bahubali’ of Purvanchal, is 54 years old and had faced a significant defeat against PM Modi in the last two Lok Sabha elections, held in 2019 and 2014. Landing in third place both times, he couldn’t secure a victory over the Prime Minister in the last 10 years.

But the question arises: why has Congress fielded him again?

Why Congress Chose Ajay Rai Against PM Modi

Even with his past electoral record, Ajai Rai is a leader who is expected to infuse fresh dynamism and strength into the local Congress party in Uttar Pradesh. Notably, his potential for political rejuvenation played a pivotal role in his selection as the leader of the party’s state unit last year and now his candidature against PM Modi in Varanashi. On the political front, Rai replaced Brijlal Khabri, a Dalit leader who had seen his popularity wane, especially amongst the team of Priyanka Gandhi active in the Hindi-belt state.

Political career Of Ajay Rai

Ajay Rai started his political career with the ABVP, which is the RSS’s student extension wing. He subsequently marked his first victory in the Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly from 1996 to 2007. At the highest point of his political career, he won the Kolasla constituency three times with a BJP ticket.

As things turned out, the Lok Sabha election ticket denial led Rai to turn his back on the BJP and embrace the Samajwadi Party instead.

With a track record as a five-time MLA, Ajai Rai made another pivotal shift in 2012 when he joined the Congress party and won the UP assembly elections from the Pindra constituency but could not keep the winning streak in the 2017 assembly elections.

Political Situation In Uttar Pradesh

In Uttar Pradesh, there’s interesting political dynamism as the Congress party merges forces with the Samajwadi Party under the banner of INDIA bloc, vying for 17 coveted seats. As of now, Congress has openly declared its candidates for nine seats in the fiercely contested state. However, suspense is still in the air, as there is no concrete report on whether Rahul Gandhi will contest of Amethi along with Wayanad in Kerala.







