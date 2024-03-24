Poll Dates, Key Constituencies, Candidates List – All You Need to Know

Sikkim Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check poll dates, key constituencies, candidates List and other details

Sikkim Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the dates for the Lok Sabha polls. Voting will be held in 7 phases starting on April 19. The voting for the elections is scheduled to commence on April 19. Lok Sabha elections in Sikkim will be conducted in a single phase; the polling for the first phase will be held on April 19. It is stated that the counting of votes for the Sikkim Assembly Election is said to take place at 7:00 AM on June 2, 2024. Notably, the counting of votes for the 32 assembly seats will be held on June 2 and for the lone Lok Sabha seat on June 4.

Sikkim Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Important Dates And Schedule

Sikkim Lok Sabha Election 2024 Full Schedule

The polling will be held on April 19, 2024. According to the ECI’s notification, April 2 will be the last date for withdrawal of candidatures for Bihar and March 30 for Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Jammu and Kashmir, Lakshadweep and Puducherry.

Sikkim Lok Sabha Election 2024 Dates Phase Wise

Schedule No. 1A

No of PCs going to poll 12

Issue of Notification: 20-03-2024

Last Date for filing Nominations: 27-03-2024

Scrutiny of Nominations: 28-03-2024

Last date for withdrawal of Candidature: 30-03-2024

Date of Poll: 19-04-2024

Counting of Votes: 02-06-2024

Date before which the election shall be Completed: 06-06-2024

Sikkim Lok Sabha Election 2024: Candidate List

Sikkim Lok Sabha 2024: Key Constituencies List(to be updated soon)

The Congress on Saturday declared its list of 18 candidates for the Sikkim assembly polls, fielding its state unit chief Gopal Chettri from Chujachen. Sikkim has 32 assembly constituencies and one Lok Sabha seat. Polling for the assembly and Lok Sabha elections will be held simultaneously on April 19.

Sikkim Lok Sabha Election 2024: Update On BJP-SKM Alliance

As per the news agency PTI report, the BJP on Saturday called off its alliance with the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) and announced that the party would go alone in the simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly elections in the Himalayan state. The SKM, on the other hand, did not rule out the possibility of a post-poll alliance with the BJP on the lines of a similar arrangement made after the 2019 polls. The announcement to fight the upcoming polls alone was made by state BJP president D R Thapa, who returned to Sikkim after attending a meeting with the party’s central leadership in Delhi on seat-sharing with SKM. The Congress named 18 candidates, including Snumit Targain from the Gangtok-BL seat, Aita Tamang from Upper Burtuk, Mangal Subba from Yangthang, Karma Tashi Bhutia from Shayri-BL and Sandup Lepcha from Tumen Lengi- BL.

Sikkim Lok Sabha Election 2024: Major Political Parties

The major parties that usually contest from the state are Sikkim Krantikari Morcha, Sikkim Democratic Front, Bhartiya Janata Party(BJP), and Indian National Congress(INC). In 2019, the seat was won by Indra Hang Subbha, a candidate from the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha Party.







