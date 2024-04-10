ICC Joins Forces with Bengal Pro T20 League: A Winning Partnership

BY : Rahul

Cricket Association of Bengal signed a tri-partite agreement that will now give Indian Chamber of Commerce, one ofthe oldest business chambers in India, an opportunity to become the Official Chambers Partner for the upcoming Bengal Pro T20 League, the most premiumCricket League of West Bengal.

The agreement was signed in presenceof the Mr. Snehasish Ganguly, President of the Cricket Association of Bengal,by the CAB Hony Secretary Naresh Ojha, Dr. Rajeev Singh, Director General ofthe Indian Chamber of Commerce and Mr. Rajneesh Chopra, Co-Founder of ArivaaSports. “Sports is a fully grown industry today in India. It is no more aboutjust the athletes and mere sponsorships. With sports becoming truly aprofessional career opportunity an entire support system has developed aroundit. As custodians of Bengal Cricket, it is imperative that we create suchopportunities and partnerships for not only the players but also the supportstaffs and the ecosystem around it to have a sound career. That is where thispartnership becomes so important,” said Mr. Snehasish Ganguly, President of the CAB.

Sports in India has turned itself into aserious industry estimated to be over 14,000 Crore Rupees as per the 10thedition of the Sporting Nation Report by GroupM ESP on sports sponsorship inIndia and Cricket remains at the core of it.Through this Partnership the Indian Chamberof Commerce will play an important role in development of Bengal Cricket as theIndustry partner by amplifying the importance and opportunities presented bythe League to all its members. It shall also work as a cohesive force betweenthe League and the industry ensuring seamless integration and mutuallybeneficial collaborations take place to fulfil the objectives, especially theoverall growth of Bengal Cricket.The Indian Chamber of Commerce also looksforward to engage its robust forum of young and dynamic leaders, the YoungLeaders Forum, who shall bring in fresh ideas, perspectives and above all theenergy to carry forward the essence of this historic partnership.“As a professional outfit it is ourendeavour to bring in new and innovative opportunities for the League to thriveand prosper. The interest and growth of Bengal Cricket is paramount and we arehappy to play a small role in it as partners to the Cricket Association of Bengal,” said Mr. Rajneesh Chopra, Co-Founder of Arivaa Sports, who are the exclusive management partners of the Bengal Pro T20 League.

Officially launched last week, Bengal ProT20 is conceptualised on the lines of the IPL involving 8 Franchise Teams fielding in both the men’s and women’s team to be played immediately after the IPL. The League shall not only be the biggest cricket league of the State, but also shaping up to be the most grandeur and impactful sporting event of Bengal.