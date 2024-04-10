Wynn.Fit Celebrates First Anniversary, Offering a Unique Fitness Experience in Kolkata

BY : RAHUL

Wynn.Fit Fitness Studio, a comprehensive fitness destination, is celebrating its first anniversary. Since its opening in 2023, Wynn.Fit has transformed the way people in Kolkata approach fitness, offering a fun and accessible alternative to traditional gyms. To celebrate their first anniversary, Wynn.Fit hosted a special event today at the Gym in the presence of Tollywood Actress, Devlina Kumar who is already an existing member of this fitness studio and was seen experiencing the variety of workout at this place. They also held a special Zumba and Yoga session for the friends from media fraternity who attended the celebration.

Wynn.Fit is much more than just a Gym. It is a holistic approach to fitness. This fitness studio goes beyond just weightlifting and strict routines. They offer a diverse range of seven workout programs under one roof, including: Dance fitness, Aerial yoga, Hypertrophy-specific training, High-intensity interval training (HIIT), Yoga, Boxing and Strength & Conditioning. This variety caters to all fitness levels and goals, making it perfect for beginners or seasoned gym-goers. Wynn.Fit understands that busy schedules can make it difficult to prioritize fitness. That’s why they offer unique “unlimited hours” memberships. This allows members to work out at their own convenience within operational hours and participate in as many classes as they can handle.

Speaking to the media, Devlina Kumar said, “Being a member of Wynn.Fit for the past year has been a game-changer for my health and well-being. The supportive community and fantastic facilities make it a joy to come workout, even on those days when motivation is low. Their trainers are knowledgeable and encouraging, pushing me to reach new levels. Celebrating their first anniversary is a testament to their dedication to helping people achieve their fitness goals. Here’s to many more years of getting stronger together!” Wynn.Fit’s certified trainers ensure you get the most out of your workouts. Their user-friendly app allows for convenient scheduling of classes based on your availability. What sets them apart is the focus on holistic development through group workouts.