PM Modi Speaks On India-China Border Dispute, Says Stable Relations Important

PM Modi emphasised that the stable relation between India and China is important not just for the two nations, but for the entire region and world.

Pm Narendra Modi with China President Xi Jinping (File photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the situation on the India-China border must be urgently addressed and that New Delhi values its relationship with Beijing as “important and significant”. In an interview with Newsweek, PM Modi emphasised that the stable relation between India and China is important not just for the two nations, but for the entire region and world. “For India, the relationship with China is important and significant. It is my belief that we need to urgently address the prolonged situation on our borders so that the abnormality in our bilateral interactions can be put behind us,” said the Prime Minister.

He also hoped that the two neighbours will be able to restore peace at its borders through positive engagement. “I hope and believe that through positive and constructive bilateral engagement at the diplomatic and military levels, we will be able to restore and sustain peace and tranquility in our borders,” he said while speaking to the New York-based magazine.




