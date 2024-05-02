Home

Amit Shah vs Sonal Patel: Can Congress Candidate Challenge Home Minister In Gandhinagar LS Constituency

The Congress party has fielded Sonal Patel from the Gandhinagar constituency against Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Amid the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections, the Congress party has fielded Sonam Patel, a seasoned political figure and former Gujarat Mahila President of the party, to contest the general election from the Gandhinagar constituency against Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The decision by the grand old party comes after the defeat of CJ Chavda in the 2019 elections, where Shah won the seat by a significant margin of 5.57 lakh votes.

Amit Shah’s Charm

Shah enjoys widespread popularity as a dedicated Member of Parliament, a stark contrast to his predecessor. The consensus among his constituents is that he’s highly visible and directly engaged. There isn’t a month or event where Shah hasn’t reached out to his constituency, often with a fresh initiative or project.

Sonal Patel

The 62-year-old congress candidate is an architect and town planner by profession. She is associated with the party for several years. Patel, who led the women’s wing of the party, fought the Assembly elections from Naranpura against Jitendra Patel. Sonal is the daughter of Congress veteran late Raman Patel and currently serves as the Secretary of the All-India Congress Committee. As a secretary of overseeing Mumbai and Western Maharashtra.

The Gandhinagar Constituency

Gandhinagar, in Gujarat, isn’t just the capital but also a significant political center. It’s a Lok Sabha constituency that began in 1967 and has seen the representation of distinguished leaders since then. The likes of Atal Behari Vajpayee, LK Advani, and now Amit Shah, who serves as the union Home minister, have held its seat.

Since its foundation in 1989, the Bharatiya Janata Party has enjoyed unwavering support in Gandhinagar, evidenced initially by Shankersinh Vaghela’s victory. The mantle was smoothly passed to LK Advani in 1991, before handing the reins to Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 1996. After Vajpayee decided to step down in pursuit of a seat in Lucknow, Vijay Patel stepped up and successfully clinched a win in a bye-election against Congress’ Rajesh Khanna.







