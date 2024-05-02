Home

Odisha Assembly Election 2024: BJP Releases List of 6 Candidates; Shambhunath Rout To Contest From Ghasipura

Turncoat sitting MLA Sukant Nayak, who joined BJD on March 31 after resigning from the BJP, has been nominated for the Nilgiri assembly segment.

New Delhi: The Bhartiya Janata party has announced the list of six candidates for the upcoming polls in Odisha. Among the big candidates, Sudhanshu Nayak has been given the ticket from Bhandaripokhari and Umesh Chandra Jena has been given the opportunity to represent the saffron party from Bari in the coming elections.

Among the new nominees, Sabitri Pradhan will contest for the Khandapada assembly seat in Nayagarh district, while Sandhyarani Das will represent Korei in Jajpur district. Sandhyarani Das is the mother of BJD’s organisational secretary and Lok Sabha candidate Pranab Prakash Das and the wife of the late Ashok Das, former Janata Dal president.

The BJD has replaced its candidate in the Deogarh assembly seat, with Romanch Ranjan Biswal taking the place of Bamanda ‘Rani’ Arundhati Devi, the wife of erstwhile Deogarh king and BJP’s Sambalpur MP Nitesh Ganga Dev.

BJP List Of Candidates For Odisha

Ghasipura: Shambhunath Rout

Bhograi: Ashish Patra

Bhandaripokhari: Sudhanshu Nayak

Bari: Umesh Chandra Jena

Barabati-Cuttack: Purnachandra Mohapatra

Begunia: Prakash Chandra Ranabijuli

Earlier, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced its list of 112 candidates for the upcoming Odisha Assembly Polls in 2024 where the party named Gobardhan Bhoy from Padampur constituency and Kusum Tete from Sundargarh (ST) constituency.

Dharmendra Pradhan Files Nomination from Sambalpur,

BJP leader and Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who filed his nomination from the Sambalpur Lok Sabha seat in Odisha on Thursday, expressed confidence that his party will win not only the general elections but also the assembly polls in the state.

Returning to the electoral fray after 15 years, 54-year-old Pradhan visited Samaleswari Temple here in the morning to seek blessings. He then participated in a two-hour-long road show from the temple to the DC office, where he filed the nomination.

“There is a demand for change in Odisha and the BJP is determined to win not only the Lok Sabha polls but also the upcoming assembly elections in the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a clarion call of ‘400 paar’ and I am confident that all 21 Lok Sabha seats in Odisha will be won by the BJP,” he told PTI.

