Archies and Mondelez India Unite for Unforgettable Moments

Archies, the iconic gifting brand, has joined hands with Mondelez India, makers and bakers of iconic brands like Cadbury Dairy Milk, Oreo, Bournvita, etc. Together, they are set to redefine the gifting experience, just in time for the Valentines season.

Archies, with its rich legacy in the gifting industry, has always been synonymous with spreading love and joy. The partnership with Mondelez India aligns seamlessly with Archies commitment to offering unique and heartfelt gifting solutions for every occasion. Mondelez India, the force behind Cadbury, has been instrumental in establishing chocolates and biscuits as integral components of gifting traditions across India for several decades. This collaboration aims to enhance and expand the “Meetha” occasions in millions of households by offering a delectable range of customised Mondelez India’s gift hampers.

“We are excited about the possibilities this collaboration brings,” expressed Mr. Varun Moolchandani, Executive Director at Archies. “Mondelez India’ss reputation for crafting delightful and high-quality chocolates perfectly complements our mission to provide customers with an array of choices that symbolize affection and thoughtfulness. This Valentines season is just the beginning, and we look forward to creating countless sweet moments for our customers together. By coming together in this partnership, customers visiting stores, whether online or in-person, will now be able to explore Mondelez Indias thoughtfully curated collection of gift hampers. Be it for birthdays, anniversaries, Valentines Day, or any other special event.”

Desmond D’Souza – VP, Sales, Mondelez India added, “We are excited to offer our differentiated gift hampers across Archies India’s stores and website. We look forward to jointly building a compelling gifting proposition for Indian shoppers, and to entrench our products as a gift item across multiple occasions, both large and small.”

The collaboration officially kicks off with an exclusive line-up of Mondelez India’s gift hampers will be available at Archies stores, promising a perfect blend of sweetness and sentiment. Whether its expressing love, celebrating milestones, or simply indulging in the joy of giving, Archies and Cadbury invite everyone to explore the art of gifting in a truly delightful way.

About Archies

Archies Limited is India’s leading social expression company, providing greeting cards, gifts, and other personal expression products. With a rich legacy spanning over four decades, Archies has been a part of millions of celebrations and special moments. About Mondelez India Foods Private Ltd.

Mondelez India Foods Private Limited (formerly Cadbury India Ltd.) has been present in India for 75 years. The company introduced Cadbury Dairy Milk and Bournvita in India in 1948 and since then has been a leader in the chocolate category in the country. Part of MondelÄ”z International, the company has iconic brands like Cadbury Dairy Milk, Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk, Cadbury Celebrations, Cadbury Bournville, Cadbury 5Star, Cadbury Perk, Cadbury Fuse, Cadbury Gems, Cadbury Bournvita, Tang, OREO, among several others in its portfolio. Headquartered in Mumbai, the company has sales offices in New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai and manufacturing facilities at Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Andhra Pradesh, in addition to a global Research & Development Technical Centre and Global Business Hub in Maharashtra and a vast distribution network across the country.