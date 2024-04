New Delhi: The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 are being conducted in a total of seven phases and the first phase of voting is happening today, i.e. April 19, in several states including Tamil Nadu, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Puducherry, parts of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh among others. Along with the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 1, Assembly Elections 2024 are also being conducted in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim. Check latest updates…