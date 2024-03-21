NationalPolitics

Arvind Kejriwal Arrested: Delhi CM Reaches ED Office

live

Enforcement Directorate team has reached Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s residence for questioning in the money laundering case related to excise policy case. Section 144 has been imposed outside CM Kejriwal’s residence.

ED Reaches Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s Residence For Questioning

New Delhi: In a major development in excise policy case, a team from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has reached the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday for questioning, ANI reported. The development comes hours after the national capital’s high court denied protection in the money laundering case related to the liquor case.

Notably, the Kejriwal had earlier skipped several summons of the agency in the case. The High Court, earlier refused to grant protection from coercive action in the money laundering case.

The security has also been beefed up outside the Enforcement Directorate’s office. The Delhi Police have imposed Section 144 outside the Chief Minister’s residence.






