Bangalore can now experience the best of Active Lift Face Massage; Tattva Wellness Spa partners with Italian professional skincare brand, COMFORT ZONE

Tattva Wellness Spa is proud to announce the launch of the esteemed Italian professional skincare brand COMFORT ZONE in Bangalore, India. COMFORT ZONE, from the Davines group, renowned for its expertise in combining science and nature, resonates deeply with our commitment to holistic wellness. This exciting development underscores Tattvas unwavering commitment to curating experiences that cater to the evolving needs of its discerning guests. Apart from Tattva’s select spas, COMFORT ZONE facials are available at limited locations including the Kaya Kalp Spas of ITC hotels in India. Founded in Parma, Italy in 1983 by the Bollati Family, the Davines Group started as a research laboratory, producing high-end products for renowned cosmetic companies worldwide.

Tattva Wellness partners with renowned Italian skincare brand, COMFORT ZONE, to launch their exclusive facials

Indian consumers are increasingly seeking personalized and effective skincare solutions. The vast geographical expanse of India translates to diverse climates, and major cities grapple with high pollution levels. These factors necessitate a differentiated approach to facial therapies. Traditional, one-size-fits-all treatments often fall short of addressing the unique concerns of Indian skin, which can range from dehydration and hyperpigmentation to sensitivity and premature ageing.

Tattva recognizes that true wellness extends far beyond just physical treatments. The spas serene environments are meticulously designed to provide a sanctuary from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Stepping into a Tattva Wellness spa is akin to entering an oasis of calm, where guests can unwind and truly immerse themselves in the transformative power of self-care. At Tattva, the ambience is designed to soothe the mind and body, allowing guests to embrace the rejuvenating benefits of each treatment fully. The demand for professional skincare facial therapies has been going strong from the Tattva Wellness Spa consumer which trusts the brand for its effective & researched wellness therapies.

COMFORT ZONE is a B corp certified brand committed to sustainability. It offers a range of facial therapies designed specifically for both men and women, catering to the distinct needs of each. Mens skin tends to be thicker and oilier, often requiring treatments that address concerns like shaving irritation and ingrown hairs. Conversely, womens skin needs facial therapies that focus on hydration, collagen production, and fine lines.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

These bespoke treatments utilize innovative formulations and cutting-edge techniques to deliver visible results while remaining gentle and suitable for even the most sensitive skin types be it oliy acne prone skin or dehydrated dull skin or mature uneven skin tone. Unlike harsh chemical peels and abrasive treatments, COMFORT ZONE facials rely on natural ingredients and gentle exfoliation to achieve healthy, deeply hydrated and radiant skin.

Tattva launches renowned Italian skincare brand, COMFORT ZONE facials in Bangalore, India

Introducing COMFORT ZONE’s Exclusive Range of Facial Therapies at Tattva Wellness Spa:

Active Pureness Facial

Ideal for those with impure, oily, scarred, and acne-prone skin, this transformative therapy invites you to rediscover the luminous beauty within.

Hydramemory Facial

Crafted for dull, dry, and dehydrated skin, this immersive experience leaves you refreshed, rejuvenated, and ready to embrace the world with newfound radiance.

Sublime Skin Double Peel Facial

Tailored for mature skin and those seeking to address uneven skin tone, this rejuvenating treatment stimulates cellular renewal for enhanced radiance and improved skin tone

These facials are available exclusively at Tattva Wellness Spa outlets located in Bangalore at Novotel Bengaluru, Grand Mercure Gopalan Mall, Grand Mercure Koramangala, and Hilton Bengaluru, as well as in Mysore at Radisson Blu Plaza Mysore.

“Tattva is deeply connected with the Indian consumer’s needs for beauty & wellness services in the premium services segment. With our network of 90+ centers, our Spas are conveniently located across India,” says Shipra Sharma, Founder & Director of Tattva Wellness Spa. “The introduction of these new facial therapies reflects our commitment to bring the best of the world’s services and products to Indian consumers. In COMFORT ZONE, we see a like-minded beauty & wellness brand committed to creating a good life for all, helping them live better, love more & do more, sustainably.“

“At Davines Group every product is born from intuition and is processed with an artisan spirit using the most advanced cosmetic technologies. We are excited with the promise of bringing our world-class facial therapies brand of (COMFORT ZONE) to India with our partnership with the Tattva Wellness Spas. By creating beauty sustainably, we encourage people to take care of themselves, of the environment in which they live & work, and of the things they love,” says Divya Kohli, Managing Director, Sustainable Beauty Pvt. Ltd.

Looking Ahead: Nationwide Expansion with retail products & professional services

The introduction of these new facial therapies marks the beginning of an exciting journey ahead for introducing the full range of professional skincare products & services from the Davines group. Tattva is committed to leveraging its deep penetration in the premium consumer market of wellness in India to bring the best of the world’s wellness products & services. This expansion will be driven by a focus on establishing partnerships with like-minded brands that share Tattvas vision of providing exceptional service and transformative experiences that are connected with nature & sustainability.

About Tattva Wellness Spa

Tattva Wellness Spa is India’s most trusted wellness and beauty brand in India. Tattva offers premium spa and salon services through 90+ spa centers across 30+ cities in India. Tattva wellness spa centers are located at luxury & premium hotels & resorts across internationally branded hotels like Marriott International, Hilton, Accor, IHG & Radisson. Tattva has steadily grown over the last 11 years to become India’s largest chain of wellness spas with over 600 professionally trained wellness therapists who are dedicated to alleviating stress from people’s lives helping them “Live Better, Live More & Do More“.

For more information about Tattva Wellness Spa and its range of bespoke skincare therapies, please visit www.tattvaspa.com or contact hello@tattvaspa.com.