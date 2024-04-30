Home

Arunachal West Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP’s Kiren Rijiju Vs Congress’s Nabam Tuki

Arunachal West Lok Sabha constituency witnessed two big names pitted against each other.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The 2024 Lok Sabha Elections in Arunachal Pradesh took place in the first phase on April 19, electing two Members of Parliament from the constituencies of Arunachal West and Arunachal East.

Talking about Arunachal West Lok Sabha constituency, it covers the entire Tawang, West Kameng, East Kameng, Papum Pare, Lower Subansiri, Kurung Kumey, Upper Subansiri, and West Siang districts.

The Arunachal West Lok Sabha constituency saw a significant contest between two prominent figures: the sitting Union Minister and BJP MP Kiren Rijiju, and the Congress candidate Nabam Tuki, with a voter turnout of 70.11%.

Kiren Rijiju, BJP

Kiren Rijiju has won from this seat three times, in 2004, 2014, and 2019. Kiren Rijiju is the Cabinet Minister of Earth Sciences and Food Processing Industries in the Government of India since 2023 and 2024.

Earlier, he served as the Minister of State for Home Affairs from 2014 to 2019, Minister of State for Minority Affairs from 2019 to 2021, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Sports and Youth Affairs from 2019 to 2021 and the law minister from 2021 to 2023.

Nabam Tuki, Congress

Nabam Tuki of Congress is said to be the main political rival of BJP’s Kiren Rijiju. Nabam Tuki has served as the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh twice between 2011 and 2016.

His first term spanned between November 2011 and January 2016, while the second term merely lasted for 3 days in July 2016.

Nabam Tuki is the current MLA from Papumpare district having been elected for six consecutive terms.

Tuki lost the Arunachal West seat to Rijiju in 2019. However, he is confident of winning this time around.

“People want a change and public mood is changing against Rijiju. He is facing a strong anti-incumbency wave,” said Tuki said adding “My focus will be on employment generation.”







