FedEx Collaborates with The Akshaya Patra Foundation for Sustainable Growth in India

FedEx, a global leader in logistics and delivery services, is proud to announce its continued association with The Akshaya Patra Foundation, an implementing partner of the PM POSHAN program dedicated to providing nutritious meals to school children in India. Through this collaboration, FedEx reaffirms its commitment to social responsibility and sustainable development, aiming to make a positive impact on communities and the environment.

FedEx and The Akshaya Patra Foundation celebrate the Vehicle Flag-off Ceremony by donating seven electric vehicles to the foundation for sustainable development

FedEx donated seven electric vehicles to The Akshaya Patra Foundation in Panvel, Delhi, and Narsingi. The conversion of fuel-based vehicles to electric vehicles will enhance the efficiency of meal distribution processes, allowing the foundation to allocate more resources towards its core mission of feeding and empowering children at the same time, reducing its carbon footprint. Additionally, FedEx supported mid-day meals for 5,50,000 children.

Together, FedEx and The Akshaya Patra Foundation introduced electric vehicles (EVs) for distribution of mid-day meals, and assistance for administrative purposes, particularly advocacy efforts related to the Mid-Day Meal program. In 2022, FedEx teamed-up with The Akshaya Patra Foundation to support various sustainable projects, including the installation of solar panels in Panvel, the distribution of electric bikes in Bellary, and the provision of 137,602 mid-day meals to school children, across Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

Mr. Suvendu Choudhury, Vice President India Operations and Customer Experience, Middle East, Indian Subcontinent, and Africa, expressed, “At FedEx, our commitment to sustainability extends beyond our own operations. We aim to inspire businesses and communities worldwide to adopt sustainable practices, thereby creating a ripple effect. Our collaboration with the Akshaya Patra Foundation drives these broader sustainability efforts by integrating solutions such as EVs and solar panels into their daily operations, benefitting the environment and transforming the lives of millions of children.”

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Mr. Shridhar Venkat, CEO of The Akshaya Patra Foundation, expressed his gratitude for FedExs ongoing partnership and shared his thoughts on the impact of their collaboration,“We are immensely grateful for FedExs continued support in our mission to nourish the future of India. Their commitment to sustainability and community welfare aligns perfectly with our goals, and together, we are making a tangible difference in the lives of children across the country. With FedExs support, we are not only providing meals but also driving positive change and creating a brighter future for generations to come.”

Through the combined efforts of FedEx and The Akshaya Patra Foundation, children in underserved communities have access to nutritious meals, educational opportunities, and a promising future. As both organizations look ahead, they remain steadfast in their dedication to serving communities, fostering sustainability, and making a lasting impact on society.

About FedEx

FedEx Express is the worlds largest express transportation company, providing fast and reliable delivery to more than 220 countries and territories. FedEx Express uses a global air-and-ground network to speed the delivery of time-sensitive shipments by a definite time and date.

FedEx Express press releases are available here.

To learn more about the latest insights in the logistics industry, please visit:

FedEx Business Insights Hub

LinkedIn FedEx Go Global

About The Akshaya Patra Foundation

Akshaya Patra is a not-for-profit implementing partner for the Government of Indias flagship PM POSHAN Abhiyan. Its programme is based on the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model in collaboration with various governments, corporates, philanthropic donors, and well-wishers. Akshaya Patra strives to ensure childrens access to nutrition by providing them hot, hygienic, and safe mid-day meals in government and aided schools every day. The programme positively impacts children’s education by improving their enrolment, attendance, retention, and concentration.

The Foundation feeds over 2.16 million children in 24,082 schools through its 72 kitchens across 16 states and 2 UTs of India, making it the worlds largest NGO-run school feeding programme.

For more details:www.akshayapatra.org.