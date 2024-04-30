Home

Odisha Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check Full Schedule, Top Candidates, List of Constituencies Going to Poll on May 13

Odisha Lok Sabha Election 2024: As per the EC schedule, the voting for the 2024 general elections and 147 seats of the state Assembly will be held in the last four phases in Odisha.

Odisha Lok Sabha Election 2024: As only a few days are left for the Lok Sabha elections in the state, over 37 candidates are in the fray for the elections to four Lok Sabha seats in Odisha for which voting will be held on May 13. The nomination process for Nabarangpur, Berhampur, Koraput and Kalahandi Lok Sabha segments started on April 18 and the last date was April 25.

The papers were scrutinized on April 26, while Monday was the last day for withdrawal of nominations. According to EC officials, the nominations of 38 candidates remained valid during the scrutiny. While 11 candidates are contesting for the Kalahandi seat, four for the Nabarangpur constituency.

Twenty-eight assembly segments, located under these Lok Sabha constituencies, will also go for voting on May 13, while polling for the remaining Lok Sabha and assembly seats will be held on May 20, 25 and June 1.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and BJD organisational secretary Pranab Prakash Das are scheduled to file their nominations for the Hinjili assembly constituency and for the Sambalpur parliamentary seat respectively on April 30.

Odisha Lok Sabha Election 2024: Full Schedule

As per the EC schedule, the voting for the 2024 general elections and 147 seats of the state Assembly will be held in the last four phases in Odisha. Nearly 28 Assembly seats and four Lok Sabha constituencies will go to polls on May 13, followed by 35 Assembly and five Lok Sabha seats on May 20, 42 Assembly and six Lok Sabha constituencies on May 25 and the remaining 42 Assembly and six Lok Sabha seats on June 1. The counting of votes will be done on June 4.

Odisha Lok Sabha Election 2024: List of Constituencies

PHASE CONSTITUENCIES DATES IV Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Berhampur, Koraput May 13 V Bargarh, Sundargarh, Bolangir, Kandhamal, Aska May 20 VI Sambalpur, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Puri, Bhubaneswar May 25 VII Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur June 01

Odisha Lok Sabha Election 2024: Total Seats

There are 21 parliamentary constituencies in Odisha – out of these, three seats are reserved for the SC candidates, while five are reserved for the ST candidates. The remaining seats are unreserved.







