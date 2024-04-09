Can BJP, CPI Dethrone Congress Scion Rahul Gandhi In Wayanad?

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Election, former Congress president, Rahul Gandhi registered a mammoth victory from the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Congress sitting MP and party candidate from Wayanad constituency Rahul Gandhi accompanied by party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra holds a roadshow prior to filing the nomination papers for the Lok Sabha elections. (ANI Photo)

Kerala Lok Sabha Election 2024: Wayanad Lok Sabha Constituency is one of the 20 Lok Sabha Constituencies in Kerala. The Wayanad Lok Sabha seat, which was carved out ahead of 2009 general elections, has been a Congress bastion since its inception, with the grand-old party winning the seat for three successive elections in 2009, 2014, as well as 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Election, former Congress president, Rahul Gandhi registered a mammoth victory from the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency. Amidst a healthy voter turnout of over 80 percent, the Gandhi scion defeated his nearest rival, CPI candidate P.P. Suneer, by a thumping margin of 4,31,770 votes.

Gandhi secured 7,06,367, while Suneer could only muster 2,74,597 votes, reasserting the Congress’ dominance in Wayanad.

On 23 March 2023, the sitting MP Rahul Gandhi’s membership of Parliament was disqualified following his conviction and sentencing by a local court in Surat. On 4 August 2023, the Supreme Court restored his status as a member of parliament

Elections for the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency will be held on April 26, 2024– Phase 2 of Lok Sabha polls– while votes will be counted on June 4 and results declared on the same day.

Wayanad Lok Sabha Election 2024: Key Candidates

Rahul Gandhi (Incumbent) – Congress

Annie Raja – Communist Party of India (CPI)

K Surendran – Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

(Note: The candidate(s) list will be updated as and when they are announced.)

Wayanad Lok Sabha Election 2024: Key Dates

Date of polling: April 26, 2024

Date of counting/results: June 4, 2024

About Wayanad Lok Sabha Constituency

The Communist Party of India (CPI), which is in power in Kerala is also part of the opposition INDIA bloc, but the allies will contest against each other in the state as there is no seat-sharing pact between them for the Kerala Lok Sabha Election 2024.

The fact could end up helping the rival BJP who will be looking to make inroads in southern India in the coming polls. However, going by initial poll predictions Rahul Gandhi looks all set to retain the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat, albeit stiff contest from CPI and BJP is likely.

Lok Sabha Elections for all 20 Parliamentary seats in Kerala will be held in a single phase on April 26- Phase 2 of the seven-phased Lok Sabha Elections 2024.







