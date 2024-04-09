BJP MP Tejasvi Surya Assets Increased By 3150 pc Since 2019 Polls

Home

Karnataka

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya’s Assets Increased By 3150 pc Since 2019 Polls

Tejasvi Surya declared his asset of Rs 4.10 crore which is 3150 percent more than his asset which he declared during the 2019 general elections.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Karnataka Lok Sabha Election 2024: Know Facts About Tejasvi Surya, BJP Candidate for Bengaluru South Constituency

Bengaluru: Bharatiya Janta Party’s (BJP) one of the prominent candidates in Bengaluru is Tejasvi Surya, who is also fielded by the party to fight the South Bengaluru seat which will go on polls on April 26. He was one of the 183 candidates who filed their nomination on April 4. Notably, Bengaluru South constitutes one of the 28 Lok Sabha constituencies in Karnataka and encompasses eight Vidhan Sabha constituencies, namely Basavanagudi, Padmanabhanagar, BTM Layout, Govindarajanagar, Vijayanagar, Chickpet, Jayanagar, and Bommanahalli. This constituency is widely regarded as a stronghold of the BJP in the southern state.

Here are some interesting facts about Tejasvi Surya

Surya declared his asset of Rs 4.10 crore which is 3150 percent more than his asset which he declared during the 2019 general elections.

In the previous general elections, the BJP candidate declared total assets of Rs 13 lakh.

In his declaration, Surya mentioned that he doesn’t posses any immovable assets.

His assets consists of mutual funds investment of Rs 1.99 crore and shared of more than 1.79 crore.

He is an alumnus of Bangalore Institute of Legal Studies and also an advocate in Karnataka high court.

Notably, Surya is the nephew of BJP MLA Basavanagudi Ravi Subramanya.

Surya has three cases against him, two of the cases were filed against him during the massive BJP protest at Nagarathpete in Bengaluru.

Both the cases were filed under section pertaining to profiting enmity between classes and unlawful assembly.

The third case was filed against him in the year 2022 in Delhi under several section including voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant, after he along with BJP workers Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence.

The election commission of India will conduct polls in the 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka on April 26 and May 7, Bengaluru will vote in the first phase.







