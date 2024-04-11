Home

Delhi Liquor Scam: CBI Arrests BRS Leader K Kavitha in Corruption Case

The CBI had questioned Kavitha inside the prison on Saturday after obtaining permission from the special court.

New Delhi: Trouble mounted for K Kavitha on Thursday after the Central Bureau of Intelligence (CBI) arrested the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader in connection with a corruption case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam. Kavita was held in Tihar jail where she was lodged after her arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The 46-year-old leader is the daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

The Central agency arrested Kavitha after obtaining permission from a special court in Delhi. While Kavitha will remain in Tihar jail on Thursday, the agency is likely to produce her before a court on Friday to seek her remand.

If the CBI gets her remand, Kavitha will be moved to the lockup at the agency headquarters where she will be questioned by officers of the Anti-Corruption Branch, which is probing the case, they said.

The CBI had questioned Kavitha inside the prison on Saturday after obtaining permission from the special court. The BRS leader was questioned on WhatsApp chats recovered from co-accused Buchi Babu’s phone and documents related to a land deal after which Rs 100 crore was allegedly paid to the Aam Aadmi Party in kickbacks to swing the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy in favour of a liquor lobby.

The ED had arrested Kavitha from her Banjara Hills residence in Hyderabad on March 15.

