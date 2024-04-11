'Ready To Shed Blood.., Will Not Accept CAA, NRC, UCC'; Says Mamata Banerjee At Eid Gathering In Kolkata

“A uniform civil code is not acceptable. I want harmony among all religions,” West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said on Thursday.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, a prominent opposition leader and founder of the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) party, expressed her strong stance against the implementation of the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC), and Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state during an Eid-ul-Fitr gathering in Kolkata on Thursday.

Addressing the gathering, the TMC leader not only slammed the BJP government over the misuse of central agencies but also emphasised the importance of maintaining communal harmony and protecting the safety and rights of all citizens, irrespective of their religion.

West Bengal CM Vows to Protect State’s Harmony, Safety

“We are ready to shed blood for the country but will not tolerate torture for the country. A uniform civil code is not acceptable. I want harmony among all religions. Your safety. Your life. No NRC, no CAA,” the West Bengal CM said while addressing a gathering in Kolkata on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Banerjee Slams BJP Over Misuse of Central Agencies

Launching a scathing attack on the BJP government over the misuse of central agencies, the TMC supremo said, “If there is a blast, they (BJP) send NIA to arrest everyone. By arresting everyone, your country will become desolate. We want a beautiful sky for which everyone must stay together. If anyone comes to riot, you should keep quiet, keep your head cool.”

CM Extends Eid Greetings, Emphasizes Its Importance

The West Bengal CM also extended her greetings for Eid during her address in Kolkata. “Eid Mubarak. It is the Eid of happiness. It is the Eid of giving strength. It is a big thing to observe this Eid by fasting for a month without drinking water,” she said.

A post on the official X handle of CM Mamata Banerjee read, “My heartiest greetings to all on this joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. May this Eid bring happiness, peace and prosperity to all.”

Meanwhile, several top leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath, also extended their wishes for Eid-al-Fitr. Ending the holy month of Ramzan and starting a new spiritual journey also marks the beginning of a new Islamic year. Eid-ul-Fitr marks the month-long Ramzan fasting and the beginning of Shawwal, which is the tenth month per the Islamic calendar. Since the observance of the moon is essential for ending Ramzan month and celebrating Eid, it is celebrated in different parts on different days, usually with a one-day difference.

(With inputs from ANI)







