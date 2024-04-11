NationalPolitics

23 Year Old Ex-employee Held For Trying To Kill Company Owner; Deets Inside

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email 24 mins ago
0 50 1 minute read

Prajapati reached the company premises located at Arhat Compound in Purna area in Bhiwandi around 5.30 pm on Wednesday and demanded wages for his work from the employer.



Published: April 11, 2024 3:55 PM IST

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

By PTI

23 Year Old Ex-employee kills owner
Representational Image

Thane: Police have arrested a 23-year-old former employee of a company for stabbing his employer at Bhiwandi in Maharashtra’s Thane district, an official said. The accused, Amit Somai Prajapati, was arrested on Wednesday soon after the incident, he said.

Prajapati reached the company premises located at Arhat Compound in Purna area in Bhiwandi around 5.30 pm on Wednesday and demanded wages for his work from the employer.

In an altercation that followed between the two on the payment of wages, the man stabbed the company owner, Rakesh Singh (45), several times, injuring him seriously. The other workers who were present there, rushed Singh to the hospital and alerted the police, he said.

The police later arrested Prajapati and registered a case against him under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)




Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email 24 mins ago
0 50 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

Woman Run Over By Car In Delhi, Critical

2 hours ago

13 Children Suffer Injuries Due To Electric Shock In Kurnool During Ugadi Utsavam

4 hours ago

6 Children Killed, Several Injured As School Bus Overturns In Mahendragarh

4 hours ago

Innovate, Create, Elevate: Studio Neon Attic Unveils “Timeless Opulence” – A Celebration of Indian Design Excellence

4 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow