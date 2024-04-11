23 Year Old Ex-employee Held For Trying To Kill Company Owner; Deets Inside

Prajapati reached the company premises located at Arhat Compound in Purna area in Bhiwandi around 5.30 pm on Wednesday and demanded wages for his work from the employer.

Representational Image

Thane: Police have arrested a 23-year-old former employee of a company for stabbing his employer at Bhiwandi in Maharashtra’s Thane district, an official said. The accused, Amit Somai Prajapati, was arrested on Wednesday soon after the incident, he said.

Prajapati reached the company premises located at Arhat Compound in Purna area in Bhiwandi around 5.30 pm on Wednesday and demanded wages for his work from the employer.

In an altercation that followed between the two on the payment of wages, the man stabbed the company owner, Rakesh Singh (45), several times, injuring him seriously. The other workers who were present there, rushed Singh to the hospital and alerted the police, he said.

The police later arrested Prajapati and registered a case against him under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)







