India’s First: Defence Attaches Dispatched to African, Asian Nations Amid China Concerns; Report

New Delhi: India is gearing up to send defence attaches to other countries, focussing on Africa, in order to strengthen strategic ties and military diplomacy with them. New Delhi is taking the step amid China’s increasing efforts to expand its influence in the African nations. Notably, the country will dispatch new defence attaches in African countries such as Ethiopia, Ivory Coast, Mozambique, and Djibouti. The crucial decision is in line with the central government’s priority to expand its strategic engagement with other countries, news agency PTI reported.







