Delhi Chalo March: Another Farmer Dies, Toll Reaches 4; Farmers Demand Govt Job For Family

New Delhi: The Farmers’ Delhi Chalo March began on February 13, 2024 as over 200 farmer unions from Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh began their march to Delhi, demanding the enactment of law for the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of crops. After four meetings and discussions with the Centre, the farmers remained dissatisfied and continued the protest. In the Delhi Chalo March on Feb 21, a 22-year-old farmer was killed during a clash with the Haryana Police; now, in a latest news development, another protestor farmer has died during the Delhi Chalo March, taking the death toll to four.

Delhi Chalo March: One More Farmer Dies

In an unfortunate incident, one more farmer has died during the ongoing Farmers’ Delhi Chalo March taking the death toll to four. The protesting farmer Darshan Singh, was 64-years-old and was at the Khanauri Border; he passed away because of a cardiac arrest as informed by the General Secretary of the Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee.

Who Is Darshan Singh, Farmer Who Died During Protest

As said before, the 64-year-old farmer, Darshan Singh, has passed away at the Khanauri Border, during the Farmers’ Delhi Chalo Protest. The farmer belonged to the Amargarh Village in Bathinda District of Punjab. He had been staying at the Khanauri Border since the protest began on February 13, 2024.

Farmer Leaders Demand Govt Job For Family

Sarwan Singh Pandher, the General Secretary of the Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee said in a statement, “He was at the Khanauri border and is the fourth martyr of this farmers’ agitation. He has been identified as Darshan Singh (62). He died of a heart attack. A compensation similar to that given to three previous martyrs and a job to a member of his family should be given. They have provided ₹ 5 Lakhs each as compensation earlier.”

Ex-Gratia Announced For Shubhkaran Singh By Punjab CM

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann has announced ex-gratia for the farmer who was killed at the Delhi Chalo March in a clash with the Haryana Police. In a post on the social media platform ‘X’, Bhagwant Mann has said, “The Punjab government will provide financial help of ₹1 crore to the family of young farmer Shubh Karan and a government job to his younger sister. We are obeying our duties. Action will be taken against those responsible for the firing.”