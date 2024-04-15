Delhi Rouse Avenue Court Sends K Kavitha To Judicial Custody Till April 23 In Excise Policy Case

Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court has sent BRS Leader K Kavitha to Judicial custody till April 23 in CBI case related to the Excise Policy case.

Breaking News: Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court Sends K Kavitha To Judicial Custody Till April 23 In Excise Policy Case

New Delhi: The Rouse Avenue Court of Delhi on Monday sent Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha to eight days of judicial custody in connection with the excise policy case. Earlier the court had sent her to three days of CBI remand. The BRS leader and daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was produced before the Rouse Avenue court on the expiry of her custody.

The enforcement directorate arrested Kavitha on March 15 and she is lodged in the Tihar Jail. Notably, Kavitha is the third prominent politician who was arrested in the case. Earlier the central agency arrested Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh in connection with the case.

On March 21, Arvind Kejriwal became the first Chief Minister to be arrested in the case.

#UPDATE | Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court sends BRS Leader K Kavitha to Judicial custody till April 23, 2024 in CBI case related to the Excise Policy case https://t.co/U2Vp8hAW3a — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2024

During the hearing, the CBI said to the court that Kavitha was not required for further custodial interrogation, reported PTI.

On her judicial custody the BRS leader said, “It is not CBI custody, it is a BJP custody. Whatever BJP is speaking outside, CBI is asking the same inside, asking again and again for 2 years, nothing new…”

Excise case: BRS leader K Kavitha says “It is not CBI custody, it is a BJP custody. Whatever BJP is speaking outside, CBI is asking the same inside, asking again and again for 2 years, nothing new…” pic.twitter.com/qfBmgYbWRJ — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2024

Kavitha found herself in the clutches of the Enforcement Directorate on the 15th of March. The baton was then passed to the CBI who held her until the 23rd of the same month. Not stopping there, the CBI then sent her to Tihar jail on the 11th of April. Amidst all this, a Delhi court was undecided on Kavitha’s plea for interim bail, pushed aside for a later date – 9th April. The reason? The impending examination her son had to deal with.

On the 5th of April, 2024, there was a significant development in Delhi’s courts. They consented to the CBI’s request to interrogate K Kavitha who’s presently detained at Tihar Jail, at any point in the forthcoming week.

What drove the CBI to approach the court was the need to take Kavitha’s statement and ask questions about suspicious WhatsApp chats discovered on Buchi Babu’s device. Moreover, they’ll also delve into some paperwork tied to a land transaction. The murkiest part of the whole affair is that allegedly, the Aam Aadmi Party received an illicit payment of a whopping 100 crores through this deal.

(Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.)







