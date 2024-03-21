Empowering Women in Tech, PNB MetLife Awards AI-Data Science Scholarship

Leading insurer PNB MetLife announced the awardee of its sponsored AGBA-PNB MetLife AI-Data Science scholarship award. The award reflects PNB MetLife’s efforts to promote female technology talent and support gender diversity across industries.

Shri Nitin Gadkariji along with Mr. Vineet Maheshwari, Chief Strategy Officer and Chief Information Technology Officer, PNB MetLife felicitating the 14th AGBA National Talent Hunt winner

The scholarship was awarded under the Aegis Graham Bell Award (AGBA) National Talent Hunt programme supported by Ministry of Electronics and IT, Government of India, which is dedicated to identifying, recognizing, and nurturing young talent across India with the potential to become technology leaders in Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Machine Learning, Deep Learning, and Analytics.

Shri Nitin Gadkariji, Minister for Road Transport & Highways, awarded the scholarship to Vijaya Lakshmi Dasari from Shri Vishnu Engineering College for Women, in recognition of her strong academic achievements and potential to make significant contributions to the tech field. The Honorable Minister was joined by distinguished guests including Mr. Vineet Maheshwari, Chief Strategy Officer and Chief Information Technology Officer, PNB MetLife; Prof. Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairman of National Educational Technology Forum, Chairman of EC National Assessment and Accreditation Council and NBA; Dr. Abhijit Gangopadhyay, Dean of Aegis School of Data Science; and Mr. Bhupesh Daheria, Founder of Aegis Graham Bell Awards.

“At PNB MetLife, fostering a culture of experimentation is at the core of our beliefs. I am personally passionate towards driving innovation and leveraging new technology to solve real business problems. We are very happy and proud to support this excellent initiative of empowering young women and supporting their education pursuits in the field of technology,” said Mr. Maheshwari.

Mr. Daheria added, “We extend our heartfelt gratitude to PNB MetLife for their invaluable contribution to our initiative, facilitating the pursuit of educational aspirations and excellence in their careers for students like Vijaya. Our sincere appreciation also goes to our Honorable Minister, Shri Nitin Gadkariji, and esteemed dignitaries for their gracious presence and support in awarding this scholarship. We wish the best for all the students.”

About PNB MetLife India Insurance Company Limited

PNB MetLife India Insurance Company Limited (PNB MetLife) is one of the leading life insurance companies in India that combines the financial strength of MetLife, Inc. with the credibility of PNB, one of the Indias oldest nationalized banks. PNB MetLife’s purpose, Milkar Life Aage Badhaein, is demonstrated through its customer-centric innovations and employee empowerment practices.

With a strong presence in 149 branches and access to customers in over 18,600 locations (as of March 31, 2023) through bank partnerships, PNB MetLife offers a comprehensive product portfolio covering Child Education, Family Protection, Long-Term Saving and Retirement. The Company has a wide range of protection and retirement products available through its sales channel of over 19,500 financial advisors and multiple bank partners and caters to over 590+ group relationships in India.

PNB MetLife India Insurance Company Limited is a licensed user of these marks.

About Aegis School of Data Science

Founded in 2002 with support from Bharti Airtel, the Aegis School of Data Science aims to develop cross-functional technology leaders, grounded in the three pillars of education, innovation, and recognition. In partnership with IBM in 2015, Aegis launched India’s first Post Graduate Program (PGP) in Data Science, Business Analytics, Big Data, and AI, establishing itself as a premier institute for higher education and applied AI and data science skills. Committed to using AI and Data Science for social good and education, Aegis has initiated projects like Khozo to combat child trafficking, identified skill and job gaps with AI, and developed auto-evaluation for coding problems with personalized feedback.

For more information, visit www.aegis.edu.in and www.bellaward.com.