Video: Private Bus Carrying Over 30 Passengers Catches Fire At Mumbai-Pune Expressway

A private bus caught fire at Mumbai-Pune expressway on Saturday. Watch Video Here.

Mumbai: A private bus carrying as many as 36 passengers caught fire on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway near Vadgaon on Saturday, news agency ANI reportd. All the passengers were evacuated in time, and no casualties were reported.

In the video shared by ANI, the bus can be seen engulfed in the furious flames, with firefighters attempting to douse the fire.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: A private bus carrying 36 passengers catches fire at Mumbai-Pune expressway near Vadgaon. All the passengers were evacuated in time, and no casualties are reported. pic.twitter.com/Uhcf4IQ27U — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2024

(Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.)







