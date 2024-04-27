Home

Several people from the Sikh community joined BJP on Saturday ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: People From Sikh Community Join BJP in Delhi

New Delhi: Several people from the Sikh community joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday in the national capital. They joined the party in the presence of National General Secretary Tarun Chugh, party leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa, and BJP President Virendra Sachdeva. Notably, the national capital has turned into a battleground for Aam Adami Party (AAP), BJP and the Congress. The BJP is continuously attacking AAP over their Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in the money laundering case related to alleged liquor scam.

#WATCH | Several people from the Sikh community in Delhi joined the BJP party in the presence of party National General Secretary Tarun Chugh, party leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa, and BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva. pic.twitter.com/aq4RVK8gQk — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2024

The AAP party is denying the liquor scam allegations, stating that the arrest of Kejriwal is a political move by the saffron party amid Lok Sabha elections.

Earlier in the day, Aam Aadmi Party workers staged a protest campaign named ‘Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se’ against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister and party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the excise policy case.

While staging a protest outside Laxmi Nagar Metro station, AAP East Delhi Lok Sabha candidate Kuldeep Kumar said that the public in Delhi is angry and they will teach the Bharatiya Janata Party a lesson on May 25 (Lok Sabha elections in Delhi).

Arvind Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money-laundering case related to the Delhi government’s now-scrapped excise policy. Since April 1, he has been lodged in Tihar Jail.

Delhi will vote to elect its all seven Lok Sabha representatives on May 25 in the sixth phase of the General elections.







