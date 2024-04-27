Home

Uttar Pradesh

UP Students Pass Exam By Writing ‘Jai Shree Ram’, Cricketers’ Names On Answer Sheets; Professors Suspended

Uttar Pradesh university students passed examination by writing ‘Jai Shri Ram’ on their answer sheets. This comes to light after RTI filed by a student.

Jaunpur: In a bizarre incident, two professors at a university in Uttar Pradesh’s Jaunpur have been suspended after students passed exams by writing cricketers’ names and “Jai Shri Ram” on their answer sheets. This came to light following an RTI filed by a former student of Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University. Divyanshu Singh filed the RTI on August 3 last year, requesting for re-evaluation of 18 answer sheets of first-year pharmacy course students.

According to Divyanshu Professors Vinay Verma and Ashish Gupta took bribes from students to pass them in exams. He filed a formal complaint supported by an affidavit, and submitted them to the Uttar Pradesh Governor.

The evidences provided by Singh highlighted discrepancies in the examination process and the re-evaluation of the answer sheets revealed that students who had written slogans like “Jai Shri Ram” and names of cricketers like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, were awarded passing grades or over 50 percent marks.

The Governor’s office took immediate action and ordered an investigation into the matter on December 21 last year. External evaluation, which was done by a scrutiny committee, revealing discrepancies where some students were awarded 0 and 4 marks, respectively.

It is worth noting that the irregularities were detected during the assessment of special bank copies. Correspondence in regards to these findings is set to be forwarded to Raj Bhavan for further action. Otabl,

Disciplinary action were taken against the professors and the university administration is set to recommend action against Professor Vinay Verma and Professor Ashish Gupta.

