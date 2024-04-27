Home

News

Manipur: Fresh Kuki Militants Attack In Naransena Area, 2 CRPF Personnel Killed, Many Injured

The ongoing clashes between Kuki and Meitei communities have so far claimed at least 200 lives so far.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

In the video message, Chief Minister N Biren Singh also stated that stringent action would be taken against the culprits.

The Naransena area in Manipur witnessed fresh attack by Kuki militants, claiming the lives of two brave Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel. The attack, which commenced at midnight and persisted until 2:15 am, resulted in the tragic loss of the CRPF 128 Battalion members deployed in Bishnupur district.

The ongoing clashes between Kuki and Meitei communities have so far claimed at least 200 lives so far. Thousands have been left homeless while many have to migrate from the violence-torn region. The state has been witnessing violence since May 2003.







