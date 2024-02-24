Farmers Protest 2024: Delhi’s Singhu And Tikri Borders To Be Partially Reopened | Top Points

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing farmers protests’ near the borders of Delhi, NCR, there’s good news for the commuters who had faced trouble travelling due to the farmers’ protest. The authorities have initiated the process of partially reopening the Singhu and Tikri borders with Haryana. The re-opening was done almost two weeks after the borders were sealed in view of farmers’ ‘Delhi Chalo’ march.

Notably, a Delhi Police officer has said that one lane of the service lane at the Singhu border and one lane at the Tikri border are being opened to allow the movement of vehicles. The opening of the Singhu and Tikri borders will bring relief to those travelling from Delhi to Haryana.

The two borders were sealed on February 13 as protesting farmers from Punjab began their ‘Delhi Chalo’ march to press their demands, including a minimum support price (MSP) for crops and a farm loan waiver. Thousands of farmers have been camping on the Punjab-Haryana border near Ambala, about 200 kilometres from Delhi, after their march was thwarted by security personnel.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha To Hold Tractor March on Feb 26, ‘Mahapanchayat’ In Delhi On March 14

After discussing the situation at the interstate borders between Punjab and Haryana, where thousands of farmers have been camping for over a week, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella organisation of the farmers’ organisations, on Thursday announced a series of protests, including a’mahapanchayat’ in Delhi on March 14.

It demanded the registration of a murder case against Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Home Minister Anil Vij over the death of a man during the farmers’ agitation a day earlier and a compensation of Rs 1 crore for the deceased.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) Leader Rakesh Tikait Tlaks To Media

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait told the media after the coordination committee meeting of the SKM said on Friday a ‘black day’ for non-implementation of their demands, comprising the law guaranteeing the minimum support price (MSP) of crops, would be observed across the country.

“We demand registration of a murder case under Section 320 (of the IPC) against the Haryana CM and the Home Minister and the death of a protestor would be judicially probed,” he said.

Accompanying farmer leaders from across the country, Tikait said on February 26, a tractor march would be carried out across the country on one side of national highways. “One side of all the highways will be allowed for commuters to use. We will ply tractors only on one side.”

On March 14, a’mahapanchayat’ would be held in Delhi for the next course of action.

(With inputs from agencies)